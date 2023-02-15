VIXX’s Ravi left out of indictment list in illegal military evasion case: Will he be investigated further?

Will he walk unscathed or will he continue to face the wrath of netizens? The questions continue as VIXX member and popular K-pop soloist Ravi dreads possible involvement in a military evasion case that has shaken the country. Previously, it was revealed that a broker who goes by the name of Mr.Gu is the man behind providing various famous personalities fake medical certificates in order to help them evade military enlistment.

In the midst of this, singer-rapper and variety star Ravi’s name was mentioned as the description of one of the celebrities involved in this was said to have been close to that of the VIXX member. They spoke of someone withdrawing from a reality show last year as well as enlisting in October 2022, which coincided with Ravi’s enlistment date of October 27 as well as his decision to take a break from ‘2 Days, 1 Night’ owing to his military service. The singer has since enlisted as a social service worker. However, suspicions of him having faked his medical records are being raised which the fans have continued to deny at all costs. On the other hand, his agency, GROOVL1N, responded that the artist will be complying with all investigations. They are also said to have been working on clarifying the claims after learning of the truth.

Indictment list

According to reports on February 14, the joint investigation team of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office and the Military Manpower Administration, the latter of which manages military conscriptions under the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Korea, indicted 47 people without detention in regard to this case. Reportedly 42 of these include professional sports players and actors, and 5 people helping them with the evasion. The prosecution will be investigating them closely for involvement in the illegal military broker case as suspects.

As of now, Ravi’s name is reported to have been excluded from this list. This however does not mean that the K-pop star has been acquitted. It is being reported that the investigation will continue by the prosecutor’s office for Ravi and others not part of this list.