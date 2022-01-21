VIXX's Ravi reveals exciting comeback schedule and track list for ‘LOVE&FIGHT’

After officially announcing his comeback on January 19 at midnight KST (January 18, 8:30 pm IST), VIXX’s Ravi has kicked off his comeback activities by releasing the promotion schedule for his upcoming LP, ‘LOVE&FIGHT’. According to the schedule, we will be receiving multiple updates leading up to the album’s official release on January 8, including multiple concept photos and even a pre-release music video.

Excitingly, Ravi’s upcoming comeback is set to be even more special, as the schedule also includes a concert on January 25 and January 27, titled ‘REVOIR’. The concert will be taking place at Seoul’s Olympic Hall. Check out the complete promotion schedule for ‘LOVE&FIGHT’, below:

Following this announcement, Ravi also released the track list for his second full length album on January 21 at midnight KST (January 20, 8:30 pm IST). The LP is set to include a total of 11 songs: ‘GUNS’, ‘VIRUS (Feat. JUSTHIS)’, ‘ WINNER (Feat. ASH ISLAND)’, ‘LOVE HATE FIGHT (Feat. nafla)’, ‘WHAT’S MY PROBLEM’, ‘LET ME DOWN SLOWLY (Feat. Cold Bay)’, ‘DROWNING IN THE RAIN’, ‘1,2,3 (Feat. Xydo)’, ‘CANNONBALL (Feat. Paul Blanco)’, ‘ANI (Feat. SOYEON((G)I-DLE))’, and ’WARRIOR’. Out of these tracks, the title song for the album is ‘WINNER (Feat. ASH ISLAND)’.

Meanwhile, ticketing for Ravi’s concert, ‘REVOIR’, also began this morning, at 10:30 am KST (7 am IST). ‘LOVE&FIGHT’ is all set to be Ravi’s second studio album, and will be released on February 8 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). This is Ravi’s first release since his fourth mini album ‘Roses’ in June 2021.