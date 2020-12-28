VIXX's Ravi's 2D1N psychological test gains attention amid his & Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's dating rumours

Amid dating rumours with Girls' Generation member Taeyeon, during a recent 2 Days 1 Night episode, Ravi and his cast members underwent a psychological test where the VIXX member's personal life was discussed and the video is now going viral.

In an explosive revelation by Joy News 24, it was revealed that VIXX member Ravi and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon have supposedly been dating for a year. However, their respective agencies GROOVL1N and SM Entertainment have denied the rumours asserting that the duo is just friends who work on music together. Given how the dating rumour became a big trending topic on social media, a past video of Ravi discussing his personal life on his popular variety show 2 Days 1 Night has resurfaced.

The video going viral currently is of the 2D1N cast members getting a psychological test done to understand their current state of mind. They were asked to paint something and Ravi ended up painting a heart tree calling it 'I Want to Grow A Tree of Love'. However, the final painting came after a previous painting job which was scrapped by the 27-year-old singer. When asked why he did that, Ravi explained that in the first painting, which he had spent 25 minutes on, he wanted to draw a couple beside the tree but couldn't as he had already coloured the hill which would have clashed with the people's drawing. He redrew them into two more trees instead which spoiled the entire feel of the painting.

Since there were only five minutes left until the deadline, Ravi drew the heart tree in a rush. Hence, it was decoded the couple ended up being the symbol behind the heart tree. When the expert asked Ravi if he was in a relationship, the singer immediately denied it. However, his castmates joked how his response was too quick while Kim Seon-ho further quipped, "Ma'am. Let's assume that he is in a relationship. Please explain. He's not in a relationship. Absolutely not."

"There were originally a man and woman here. But he suddenly drew over them [Kim Jong-min joked, "He was trying to hide it."] Yes. That's correct," the expert stated. As for the expert's general review of Ravi, it was that the Rockstar singer is full of passion and clear sense of purpose while his desire for expressing himself is strong.

Check out Ravi's psychological test on 2 Days 1 Night below:

Credits :KBS World YouTube

