VLOG: Lee Min Ho STUNS Minoz with his gorgeous visuals and charm in new Lee Min Ho Film, Canada Whistler

Trust Lee Min Ho to drop a surprise and drive our mid-week blues away! The Pachinko star dropped a surprise Vlog on his YouTube channel today, titled Canada Whistler. In the video, Lee Min Ho takes us through a day in his life and well, showcases his duality as a handsome Hallyu star as well as a clumsy and adorable guy! Also, Lee Min Ho channels his inner fanboy for Canadian singer Shawn Mendes! Read further to find out.

The video opens with the serene snowscape of Vancouver, Canada, where Lee Min Ho was stationed as he was filming for his forthcoming Apple+ TV Drama, Pachinko. Lee Min Ho is wading through the snow on his scooter with Shawn Mendes' Wonder complementing the serene visuals! Lee Min Ho looks happy as he brightly smiles and poses, occasionally slipping because of the snow, showing off his dorky side. He also enjoys a cone of ice cream in the biting cold! While in quarantine, he cooks a delicious meal by himself, showing off his culinary skills and for the rest of the time, he is quietly vegetating, reading a book or just laying on the couch!

We also get a brief glimpse of Lee Min Ho, shirtless, in a hot tub. Towards the end, Lee Min Ho shows solidarity for Canada and South Korea, by proudly carrying mini flags of the two nations. Lee Min Ho recently wrapped the shoot of his forthcoming drama Pachinko in Canada and thanked the citizens for their kindness and support. Pachinko will air sometime end of the year.

