Vocal Kings BTOB unveiled the tracklist for the awaited album ‘Be Together’

On February 14th, Cube Entertainment, the agency, released the track list of BTOB's 3rd regular album 'Be Together' through the official social media channels. The released track list image is raising expectations by providing a warm atmosphere in harmony with the ripples shining in the sunlight and the tracklist in the stationery.

According to the tracklist, member Hyunsik includes the title song 'The Song', 'Intro: Footsteps', 'Be Together', 'My Way', 'Interlude: Re', 'Lonely', 'Dance With Me', and 'Outro: Encore' participated in writing and composing a total of 8 songs, showing off their musical abilities. In addition, Lee Minhyuk improved the album's completeness by putting his name on a total of five credits, including the b-side songs 'Spring Bloom', 'Whiskey', 'Higher', 'Thank You', and 'Let It Go'.

The title song 'The Song' is a song with a lyrical and weighty sound and BTOB's voice. In particular, it is a song that connects the emotional lines of the 'I miss you', 'I can't do without you', and 'Beautiful and painful' series, and foreshadows the birth of another masterpiece.

BTOB, which heralded a comeback as a complete group after four years, has proven the modifier of 'believe and listen to BTOB' in every album, and global fans are anticipating what kind of musical charm this new album will bring. Meanwhile, BTOB's 'Be Together' will be released on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on February 21st.

