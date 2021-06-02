Vocalists in preps for a special song & stage for Mnet Kingdom’s grand finale; Know about the song about here

One representative vocalist from each of the six teams of Kingdom is preparing for a song. Check out all about it and their behind-the-scenes here.

Mnet’s idol reality show ‘Kingdom’ has shown spectacular stages and made many impossible things possible, especially when it comes to performance. No group left any stone unturned and returned with bigger-than-ever stages every time. Like every stage, the grand finale is also going to special as vocalists from all the teams are coming together and preparing a song with a performance for their fans.

BTOB’s Eunkwang, SF9’s Inseong, Stray Kids’ Seungmin, iKON’s Donghyuk, ATEEZ’s Jongho, and THE BOYZ Hyunjae have collaborated together to make a new song titled 'A Boy’s Diary'. The song expresses the group’s gratitude and emotions towards their fans who showed continuous support, enthusiasm, and love to all the groups from the start. It also talks about how the groups will always be with them, even after the show ends. What makes it more special is that it will only be performed on the Kingdom’s stage and not be released anywhere as a music source.

The host, TVXQ’s Changmin met the boys at the recording studio to give them advice and encouragement. Talking about the special song, he said, “These six members have grown one step further through ‘Kingdom and fans can look forward to the beautiful harmony and the message that the six members want to convey to the world. This is their first and last performance [of the song], so it will definitely be a precious gift for the fans.”

It’s time to bid adieu to ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’. The final episode of the show will air tomorrow, June 3, at 7:50 PM KST

