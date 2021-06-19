Voice 4 makes an impressive first start; The Penthouse 3 continues its winning streak

tvN’s Voice 4 is off to a promising start! Read on to find out.

It seems like Korean audiences have a sense of affinity towards dark and thriller dramas! tvN's flagship drama Voice premiered its fourth season on June 18 which has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and critics across the spectrum. On the other hand, SBS' smash-hit makjang drama, The Penthouse has continued its supreme run with ratings and it is predicted that it will maintain its all-time high till the end of the season.

Voice aired its first season in 2017 on OCN and the latest season on tvN. It is a thriller drama revolving around an emergency call centre and its employees who fight crime based on the limited information they hear during SOS calls. The new season stars Song Seung Heon and Lee Ha Na and pits the Golden Time Team against a vicious murderer with extraordinary hearing abilities that rival their own. Lee Ha Na is essaying the role of Kang Kwon Joo, the Golden Time Team’s ace voice profiler who will join hands with Derek Jo, a unit head of the Los Angeles Police Department portrayed by Song Seung Hoon. It seems the audience has received the new season very well.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first broadcast of Voice 4 earned an average nationwide rating of 3.2 percent. The drama also took first place in its time slot across all cable channels among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent and a peak of 2.4 percent.

On the other hand, SBS' The Penthouse remained the most-watched program to air on any channel on Friday. The mind-numbing twists and turns have audiences hooked on to their screen as the drama scored average nationwide ratings of 15.8 percent, 16.2 percent, and 17.5 percent for its three parts, achieving the highest viewership ratings.

