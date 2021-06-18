Voice 4’s premiere episode gets adult rating; PD shares thoughts on what makes S4 different & gripping

Here are some things you should know about Voice 4 before you start the show! Read on.

It’s D-Day for the popular OCN crime thriller series ‘Voice’ season 4 premiere. First released in 2017, it released two more seasons in consecutive years till 2019. Now, in 2021, the Golden Time Team is back to helping people and catching villains. OCN promises season 4 to be more mysterious, gripping and evil than ever before. On June 18, the company released a D-Day clip of close ups of leads Song Seung Heon and Lee Ha Na.

Reports also state that Voice 4’s first episode, scheduled to air today, has been given a 19+ rating. The rating is due to the team wanting to enhance the work to its maximum levels. Director Shin Yong Hwi talked about the villain, emphasizing that season 4’s villain will be stronger and outdo all the villains seen in the previous three seasons. He also gave a glimpse into what the antagonist is like. He said, “As this season has a societal foundation and focuses on broken families, the villain is also a by-product of a broken family.”

‘Voice’ revolves around emergency call center workers and their resolution to save victims and fight crimes, based on the limited information they hear during SOS calls. Lee Ha Na is essaying the role of Kang Kwon Joo, the Golden Time Team’s ace voice profiler who will join hands with Derek Jo, a unit head of the Los Angeles Police Department portrayed by Song Seung Hoon.

Check out the D-Day teaser below:

In a press conference, Director Shin Yon Hwi shared that Season 4 will focus on topics such as “restoring trust and healing pain among broken families”. He also said that this season will be unlike the previous ones as it will not stop at catching the villain, but also focus on offering comfort while emphasizing “the restoration of family relationships”.

Voice 4 will premiere today, June 18, at 10:50 PM KST (7:20 PM IST)

Will you be watching ‘Voice 4’? What are your expectations from the show? Tell us in the comments below!

