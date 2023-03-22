V’s favourite Sesame Street characters cover BTS superhit Dynamite, singer reacts

American variety survival singing show ‘The Masked Singer’ recently showed the shows’ judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke covering BTS’ hit track ‘Dynamite’ alongside Sesame Street characters. While the performance was loved and adored by many Sesame Street fans across the world, ARMY couldn’t help but wonder if or if not BTS member V, a longtime Sesame Street fan, had seen it. One such curiously concerned fan took to his Weverse and asked Kim Taehyung the very same question. Shocking fans across the world, V responded to the question by saying ‘i just finished watching kekeke’.

His response is currently doing rounds on the internet and has fans recalling various moments where BTS member V declared his adoration for Sesame Street. While many fans can’t believe that Sesame Street characters have in fact covered ‘Dynamite’, many can’t stop gushing over Kim Taehyung’s adorable response to the same. V’s response to the aforementioned fan on his official SNS has been noticed by many and has inevitably gone viral. Following the latter, numerous photographs and clips that exhibit V’s love for Sesame Street have surfaced online.

BTS members are currently focusing on their respective solo projects. While SUGA is focusing on his upcoming world tour, Jimin, J-Hope and RM are blessing ARMYs with their music. BTS maknae Jungkook is making headlines on a bimonthly basis for his hilarious and adorable interactions with fans over live broadcasts. While ARMYs await the military discharge of BTS member Jin, the rest of the group is clearly keeping the ARMYs company in their own unique ways.

BTS’ V in 2023

BTS member V recently joined the cast of South Korean variety cooking show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ alongside ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’ male lead Park Seo Joon and ‘Parasite’ star Choi Woo Shik. The show follows Seo Jin, the owner of Jinny’s Kitchen in the Mexican town of Bacalar. Seo Jin only has one aim - profit. To accomplish the same he shows great perseverance and demands a lot from his staff. His serious, passionate nature is balanced by his playful, humorous staff that includes head chef Park Seo Joon and interns Choi Woo Shik and BTS member V.

