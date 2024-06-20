‘V's Google Profile’ trends as fans find BTS member’s music accounts linked to different artist, demand correction

BTS V’s music app accounts seem to be malfunctioning and redirecting the users to a different artist profile. HYBE is facing renewed criticism for allegedly undermining Kim Taehyung's visibility on Spotify and Apple Music, following previous backlash for not creating a playlist dedicated to the BTS member, known as This is V. ARMYs, have voiced their concerns on X (formerly Twitter) asking the BIGHIT MUSIC to fix the issue.

V’s profile missing from Spotify; redirecting to other artist

On June 20, V’s fans reported that when creating a new Spotify account and searching for BTS, suggestions for the group and the six other solo members appear, but V's profile requires a direct search. This has led to dissatisfaction among fans, who are questioning whether HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC are deliberately obscuring V and his music. Also when searched in Google, the music app is showing a different artice’s profile all together in place of V.

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE faced criticism for not creating a ‘This is V' Spotify playlist for the singer. According to Spotify's guidelines, only an artist's agency or organization can create an official playlist, leaving fans without the ability to rectify this.

This perceived unequal treatment has shocked the ARMY community. Beyond the playlist issue, fans are also concerned about the overall promotion of Taehyung's solo projects, feeling that his solo efforts receive less support compared to those of other BTS members.

Fans expressed their concern for the Love Me Again singer and wrote, ‘Hybe’s usual routine of manipulating Taehyung’s visibility because he’s the most followed member on Spotify. Nothing is a coincidence from that company. They are evil and have an agenda’. Another fan wrote, ‘Like he is the only one whom they didn't tweet about’ which was followed by another fan showing her anger saying, ‘I did my usual routine of making access today and one thing i really noticed is how Tae got 0 deals with green app bc they have never recommended his songs to me as the first song to play upon making an acc or as follow suggestion when u search bts even though he is the most followed’, while other said, ‘WTF? What’s going on?’.

More about V and his activities

V is currently serving in the South Korean military, having started his service in December 2023. With the recent discharge of Jin, the eldest member, all other BTS members—RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook—are also serving in the military. Meanwhile, the eldest member Jin just been discharged completing his service on June 12.

Before enlisting, V officially made a solo debut with the album LAYOVER on September 8, 2023. Recently, LAYOVER became the first solo album by a K-pop artist with every track surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify. The final track to reach this milestone was the soulful Slow Dancing, marking a significant achievement for V. Although he enlisted after his album's debut, he also released a solo digital single titled FRI(END) on March 15, 2024, while serving in the military.

