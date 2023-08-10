V's Love Me Again MV Highlights: Husky vocals to 70s retro visuals; BTS member reacts to fan's compliment

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung dropped the music video of his pre-release song Love Me Again from Layover on August 10, KST. The member is witnessed getting immersed in his emotions in this R&B track and the music video takes you on an intriguing journey to his dreamy world. From lyrics to his sonorous voice, the singer is currently trending on the internet and fans showered love and support on the initial steps of his solo music journey. Here are some of the highlights from the Love Me Again music video.

V's vocals in Love Me Again

For this sultry track, V chose to stick a mono-screen framework as he illustrated the feelings of longing for his lover in the most mesmerizing way. The member is seen singing in his low-toned vocals with outfits that perfectly blended with the mood of the song.

70s retro-style visuals

Known for his love for jazz the BTS member went for something slightly different yet something that matches his music style. The visual art of this music video keeps you captivated given the unique combination of Karaoke in an unknown cave. The music video shows a gorgeous view of the Inner Child singer's deep emotions through VHS lenses. Koreans are big lovers of Karaoke for different occasions be it celebration or sadness and seeing Kim Taehyung present his own element to the culture makes this film craft even more fascinating.

V's sparkling outfits

The Sweet Night singer went all shimmery with the outfit choices from wearing a golden sequined, polo neck, full-sleeved top with transiting to a red sleeveless beaming top. However, despite the contrasting preference for styling it did not outshine the scene and effortlessly mixed with the video's melancholic aura.

V reacted to a fan's compliment on Love Me Again

Fans have been going feral over the baritone vocals and the resonating lyrics of Love Me Again. The BTS lovers on every social media are showing their sincere reactions to the song. It seems like the Scenery singer is looking at all the messages sent by fans on Weverse. A fan said, "Taehyung, this is one of the best soulful songs I've ever heard. It feels like a warm hug, your voice is so beautiful, I'm in love with your voice. Good job Taehyung, thank you for giving us this gift." To which he reacted by asking if they were alright, and trended on Twitter as fans spammed replying they are definitely not okay, given this amazing song's release.

