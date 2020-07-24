Vyasar from Indian Matchmaking reacts to show's criticism: Don’t think women deserve to be told to compromise

Vyasar Ganesan from Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking opens up about the regressive stereotyping on the show and the criticism it received.

Vyasar Ganesan recently reacted to the criticism that the series Indian Matchmaking has been receiving since it released. He also opened up about what he has been struggling with. The new controversial reality TV series launched on Netflix on July 16, 2020. The series has been getting mixed responses since its release. While most critics and viewers are disapproving the series’ orthodox outlook, and the archaic ideas of host Sima Taparia, there are others who are flaunting it for its evident unwatchability.

The public school teacher from Austin, Vyasar during an interview with Huffingtonpost opened up about how it is very much hard to ignore the controversial sides of the series. He shared that he had been getting a lot of responses which are positive ever since the series released. “There are a lot of critics, too, calling out the show on what I think are very real and very problematic issues like colorism, casteism and other discriminatory practices endemic to matchmaking. It’s been interesting and revelatory to reflect on my own participation on that process, and how complicit I am in perpetuating these regressive norms,” Vyasar mentioned.

Apart from that Vyasar noted the difference on how Sima interacts and responds to her male and female clients. “Women in Indian culture are constantly told they should have to adjust, make changes to seem more appealing to a potential match. It happened with Geeta and Ankita, certainly, in a rather distressing encounter. But it was also heartbreaking to see Rupam being told her chances were so poor. I really loved her story, and shed more than a few tears watching her,” he added.

Vyasar acknowledged that the series doesn’t explore orthodox notions in a proper manner. He adds that it packages a lot for non-brown viewers to make fun of. “I don’t think any woman deserves to be told she has to compromise. It should always be her own decision, what changes she wants to make or not. Besides, men are trash,” he shared. “To be honest, this is something I’m struggling with. I’m happy to see the show is so successful, but I fear that many Americans and non-Indian people will see this as a simulacrum of Indian society as a whole. Indian society is in the midst of a fairly massive upheaval, across the board,” he said.

At the end of the interview Vyasar concluded saying, “At the end of the day, it’s not my call. That duty lies in the hands of producers, network execs, Netflix higher-ups, etc. I hope they are paying attention to what people are saying. The world is changing out there.”

