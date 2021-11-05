‘W: Two Worlds’ US remake to be called ‘Angel City’; ‘Crash Landing on You’ to get one of its own?

K-dramas have become the norm for content inspirations all over the world. With the remake of ‘The Good Doctor’ receiving a positive response from fans, more and more interest has been observed in taking up famous K-dramas into consideration for an English revamp.

Called ‘Angel City’, the US show will be written by Siren’s Heather Thomason and Love, Victor’s Jen Braeden with new character names, following a story similar to the original Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo starrer. ‘W: Two Worlds’ follows a murder mystery as Han Hyo Joo’s character alternates between the a comic world and the real world creatued by her own father. Lee Jong Suk’s character attempts vengeance and sets out to prove his own innocence following his family’s death.

On the other hand, it was also reported that the sensational hit K-drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ will now have a US remake as announced by CJ E&M in collaboration with Netflix US. The drama that surpassed borders as the love story of Lee Jeonghyeok, played by Hyun Bin and Yoon Seri, played by Son Ye Jin played out to die hard romantics. Studio Dragon CEO Kang Cheol Gu is said to have revealed that the plans are already underway and in the final stages for the remake. He also shared that five potential dramas can be remade partnering with AppleTV, Disney Plus, and others.

The cast for either of the two dramas has not been hinted at and we wonder who will fit these monumental roles best. Share your suggestions with us below!

