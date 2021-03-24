From W-Two Worlds to While You Were Sleeping; 5 dramas starring Lee Jong Suk you can binge now

Lee Jong Suk is back! But before that, we have a list of five Lee Jong Suk dramas that are a must-watch for those who haven't already.

Lee Jong Suk is back! I mean, we know he returned from his mandatory military in January this year, but we are extremely elated and excited to have him back. His regular Instagram posts, photoshoots and video content remind me, how much I missed watching Lee Jong Suk on screen. So far, the actor hasn't committed to signing any new project and we are eagerly awaiting to watch his next screen outing. But before that, we have top 5 Lee Jong Suk drama recommendations, you must watch, in case you haven't.

We have cherry-picked some of Lee Jong Suk's best work from his expansive filmography. These are dramas that are interesting, engaging and entertaining, with great storylines, stellar performances and a hybrid of interesting genres. Take a look at our top recommendations.

1. W-Two Worlds

A shining star in Lee Jong Suk's comprehensive filmography, Lee Jong Suk plays Kang Chul, a CEO and Olympic gold medalist from an alternate universe in the fantasy drama W: Two Worlds. Han Hyo Joo is the daughter of a webtoon author who gets pulled into the fictional world he created and ends up entangled in a murder mystery with the story's hero. It is engaging and entertaining!

2. While You Were Sleeping

Lee Jong Suk plays Jung Jae Chan, a prosecutor who aims to provide justice to those who need it. He meets a determined journalist, Nam Hong Joo, who can see the future of people who are in danger. They team up to solve many criminal cases in the city. The drama also stars Jung Hae In as Han Woo Tak, a police officer who harbours a secret crush on Nam Hong Joo. Quite the treat!

3. Pinocchio

One of my favourite dramas with a stunning soundtrack! Lee Jong Suk is paired opposite Park Shin Hye. Lee Jong Suk plays Choi Dal Po, who was determined to look for his lost brother and clear his family’s name after an issue. Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye portrays Choi In Ha, who wants to emulate her mother, who is a famous reporter. The two play budding reporters who have completely different reasons for being in the profession. It is a wonderful social commentary on responsible journalism and ethics. Must watch!

4. Romance Is A Bonus Book

This is Lee Jong Suk's first romantic-comedy drama, opposite his dream co-star Lee Na Young. Lee Jong Suk plays Cha Eun Ho, a senior book editor who falls in love with his older, female friend, Kang Dani-I. The drama tackles the subject of a May-December romance, Ageism, Sexism and Pay disparity in the industry. The romance between Lee Jong Suk and Lee Na Young is sweet and charming!

5. The Hymn Of Death

Lee Jong Suk stars opposite the talented Shin Hye Sun in this bite-sized drama. Based on true events that occurred during the Japanese colonial period, Lee Jong Suk plays married genius playwright Kim Woo Jin, who falls for Joseon's first soprano Yun Sim Deok, played by Shin Hye Sun. It is a bitter-sweet romance. Highly recommended!

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Lee Jong Suk blushed when asked about his long time crush on actress & co star Lee Na Young

How do you like our list? Which is your favourite Lee Jong Suk drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×