The wait is over: Jitendra Kumar returns with Panchayat Season 2; To premiere on May 20

After a successful first season of Panchayat, Jitendra Kumar is all set to return as Abhishek Tripathi in the second season of his popular comedy-drama web series, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, scripted by Chandan Kumar, and produced by TVF. It will reprise the ensemble cast of Raghuvir Yadav and Neena Gupta in the lead. The upcoming season will take the audience through the rib-tickling and tumultuous journey of Abhishek, the engineering graduate who joins as Secretary of a panchayat office in Uttar Pradesh's village Phulera. The makers also shared the released date of the show along with a new poster.

The official Amazon Prime Video’s social media page wrote: "janhit mein jaari. ab aa rahi hai firse, panchayat dekhne ki baari #PanchayatOnPrime, new season May 20." Jitendra Kumar, on the other hand, also re-shared the poster on his social media and captioned it: "Gaanv Chalein," in Hindi. Panchayat S2 will have a global premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The web series will also star Biswapati Sarkar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Pooja Singh in the lead.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jitendra Kumar was last seen in the romantic comedy film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo which was released in 2020. In the film, he essayed the role of Aman Tripathi and then he played Billu in the drama 2020 film, Chaman Bahaar featuring Ritika Badiani, which was released on Netflix, and directed by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann.

Also Read: Farzi: Shahid Kapoor posts a delightful selfie with Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Raj & DK from an event