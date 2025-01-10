‘Waited just for you, 2025': BTS' RM shares boyfriend-coded PICS to welcome New Year, reunites with bestie

BTS’ RM is currently enlisted in the South Korean military but not for too long. Set to get discharged in 2025, the artist has uploaded several pictures on his social media page, seemingly celebrating as the day of his freedom comes closer. Moreover, J-Hope can also be seen anticipating the same.

On January 10, 2024, BTS’ RM took to Instagram to post several pictures on his personal profile with the caption, “Waiting just for you, 2025.” Known for his appreciation of art, the artist uploaded various pictures from museums and exhibitions. Moreover, he can also be seen reuniting with his friend with whom he often spends quality time. Fans are naturally swooning over the K-pop star and his aesthetically pleasing boyfriend-coded images.

Moreover, BTS’ J-Hope also commented on the post and said, “It's the year of discharge for our Namjooni.” The leader of the K-pop boy band will be discharged from the South Korean military sometime around June 2025.

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the leader of the boy band BTS, is known not just for his rapping skills but also for his exceptional talent for songwriting. Ahead of his official debut as a solo artist, he released his first mixtape, RM, in 2015 and his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. The artist officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. The album received immense attention from fans and garnered commercial success.

Amid his service, he released the pre-recorded solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, along with the music video for the single LOST, Come back to me and Groin. He also dropped his first-ever solo documentary titled RM: Right People, Wrong Place in the same year.

