WandaVision Ep 1, 2 & 3 Review: Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany provide MCU fans with an extraordinary vision.

WandaVision releases its first and second episodes today on Disney Plus. Before you stream the new Marvel series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, read our review.

Series Name: WandaVision

WandaVision Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park and Teyonah Parris

WandaVision Director: Matt Shakman

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead!

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been eagerly awaiting the beginning of MCU Phase 4. In the pre-COVID era, the new chapter of the studio would have started with the release of Black Widow. However, the pandemic forced Marvel Studios to shift gears and now, they enter the new phase with WandaVision. The small screen series releases on Disney Plus this weekend with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Wanda and Vision. While the roles seem familiar, the world of WandaVision isn't all that familiar, at least not to the Marvel fans who've been introduced to the characters via the Avengers movies.

Pinkvilla got a chance to preview three episodes of the Marvel show. WandaVision, as the trailer already teased, steers far away from the destructions and chaos that have been associated with the Avengers through the movies. Instead of the noise, WandaVision takes the risk and secludes itself into a bubble of mundane life. Instead of revisiting the final few moments featuring Wanda from the Avengers: Endgame's battlefield, WandaVision starts off with the duo finding themselves attempting to lead a human life in the 60s and 70s era.

In the three episodes, Marvel Studios doesn't shy away from taking the road less travelled in the MCU journey and instantly gets you hooked. While Wanda runs the home with her superhero powers, Vision is seen trying to hold a job and creating a facade that the duo is as normal as any other couple in town. However, there's more to this than meets the eye. In each episode, subtle hints of Wanda's control over this reality is teased, leaving viewers intrigued.

While the plot of the three episodes helps you cement your foot into the unusual Marvel project before it actually takes off and promises to take you on a spin, WandaVision serves as a platform for the leading actors to present their unexplored sides. Olsen breaks away from Wanda's serious characteristic, as seen in previous MCU movies, to present a rather breezy and endearing performance. On the other hand, WandaVision provides a wider space for Bettany to experiment with Vision, giving the character an opportunity to broaden his boundaries and make the superhero a tad more human.

Although WandaVision doesn't connect with Avengers: Endgame timeline yet, it did give a fitting bow to Stark Industries and Hydra in the introductory episodes. Director Matt Shakman is attempting to drive MCU into a new direction, it is a tad wobbly. Instead of telling the story from the eyes of the lead star, he meddles with the viewers' mind and mixes the style of storytelling. However, the style isn't consistent. The experiment is interesting but leaves you confused at the same time. Fans will have to give the series some time to sink its teeth before it could actually take off.

Bottom Line: WandaVision kicks off Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 to an unusual start with the breezy content. Fans will spot a few Easter Eggs but the show primarily focuses on the two under-explored Marvel superheroes. The start is slow but there are bound to be a wave of theories from the third episode.

