Wanna One CONFIRMED to unite at 2021 MAMA scheduled for December 11

Wannables do you hear that? It’s your cheers of happiness that we are sure will ring for days to come. On November 14, the organising team of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards confirmed the reunion of the boy group Wanna One on the awards night that is scheduled for December 11. A special performance will be presented by the 11 member group.

Now a part of their own distinct groups and successful solo artists, the boys of Wanna One are set to come together for a special performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Previously, the rumour ran around that Wanna One will be reuniting at this year’s MAMA, getting fans all excited.

The organising team has said, “Wanna One, who set various domestic and foreign music records during their promotion period, and Street Woman Fighter crews, who are the main characters of K-Dance, played a big role in promoting K-pop around the world, we recently confirmed their participation in MAMA on December 11.” Also announcing the stage of the superhit Street Woman Fighter dance crews. The team further added, “They will be preparing a special performance that will thrill music fans.”

No news has been shared if all the 11 members comprising Yoon Jisung, Ha Sungwoon, Kwang Minhyun, Ong Seongwu, Kim Jaehwan, Kang Daniel, Park Jihoon, Park Woojin, Bae Jinyoung, Lee Daehwi, and Lai Kuanlin will be making it to the performance. However, we do hope we can see Wanna One in its full glory once again!

