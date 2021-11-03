Wanna One members amid positive discussions for a potential reunion ahead of the 2021 MAMA awards?

On November 3, JTBC News reported that several industry sources had revealed that Wanna One is planning to reunite ahead of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. In response to the report, CJ ENM revealed that they are having positive discussions with the members about various things including the 2021 MAMA Awards, a concert and a group album!

The industry source shared that talks of a reunion always take place ahead of major award ceremonies, but this year’s discussions are more positive and enthusiastic and members have expressed their desire for a reunion as well. A different source predicted that since I.O.I reunited last May, Wanna One’s reunion may be possible now! Now Wanna One members' collective decision will be the biggest determining factor in finalizing the decision for this reunion. It has been reported that some of the members communicated with each other and expressed their desire to go through this reunion properly.

CJ ENM is currently trying to coordinate around each members’ current activities, whether it be variety shows, acting, or music promotions. The idea is for members to collaborate fruitfully and not simply makes an appearance on the stage together.

In other news, Kang Daniel has been confirmed to host 'Street Dance Girls Fighter', the spin-off for Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter'. According to Mnet 'Street Dance Girls Fighter' will feature female high school students competing to become members of a new dance crew. The leaders of the eight crews that appeared on 'Street Woman Fighter' - Leejung Lee (YGX), Gabee (La Chica), Hyojin Choi (WANT), Noze (WAYB), Rihey (Coca N Butter), Monika (Prowdmon), Honey J (Holy Bang), and Aiki (Hook), will be serving as mentors and judges on the new show. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

