Wanna One members test negative; 2021 MAMA Pre Recording rescheduled to THIS date

On their official Twitter account, Wanna One’s representatives confirmed that all the members and the rest of their staff had received negative results for their PCR Covid 19 tests. Wanna One’s pre-recording for the '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has been rescheduled to December 11 at 2:30 am KST (December 10 at 11 pm IST).

Fans are requested to assemble by 1 am KST (9:30 pm IST) at the same location as the original pre-recording assembly. The representatives stated that they request for fans' understanding for taking the time to confirm the test results and follow the disease control authorities’ guidelines to carry out this event as safely as possible. They apologised to fans for making them wait in the freezing cold weather and have prepared shuttle buses so that fans can return home safe and sound.

CJ ENM, the company behind 2021 MAMA, released a statement saying that they have disinfected the area that the person who tested positive was in. They interviewed the person and checked their movements, however, they have not found sufficient reason to cancel the entire concert. However, in the interest of maximum safety, Wanna One’s performance will be entirely pre-recorded and they will not participate in the live broadcast on December 11.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kang Daniel: 4 must have songs by the multi hyphenated singer on your playlist

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.