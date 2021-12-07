Wanna One to perform THIS iconic song of theirs at 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards

Wannables, we have some exciting news for you. Wanna One will unveil a new version of 'Beautiful' at Mnet's '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2021 MAMA) to be held on December 11. Fans are excited to see the upcoming performance that will mark their first time performing together since their official disbandment in January 2019.

'Beautiful' is the title song of Wanna One's full album '1-1=0' which was released in 2017, and is a representative song of Wanna One. It is a song loved by many fans even to this day as it depicts the story of how we are incomplete, till we don't meet the special someone, who completes us and makes life beautiful. Wanna One also released the second part of 'Beautiful' in 2018 due to its popularity. The new version of 'Beautiful' which is to be unveiled at '2021 MAMA' is a new song that is an extension of the 'Beautiful' series. Expectations are growing as to what message Wanna One will deliver to fans with the new 'Beautiful', reuniting after 3 years.

Wanna One is an 11 member boy group formed by CJ E&M through the second season of Produce 101. The group was composed of eleven members: Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Lai Kuan-lin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young and Ha Sung-woon. The group debuted on August 7, 2017, with their debut EP '1X1=1 (To Be One)'. We are excited about Wanna One's reunion.

