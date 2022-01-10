Wanna One to release music for the first time in 3 years; ‘Beautiful (Part III)’ comes out on THIS date

Wannables, this is your day! On January 10, it was confirmed that the boys will be making a much-anticipated comeback and we couldn’t have been happier. Wanna One has been revealed to be releasing their song ‘Beautiful (Part III)’ on January 27, 2022. The date also happens to be the same as their last concert in front of fans, in 2019.

This is following their reunion at last year’s MAMA 2021 where 10 out of the 11 members of the group got together to perform their songs ‘Energetic’, ‘Burn It Up’, a snippet of ‘Spring Breeze’ and a never seen before performance of ‘Beautiful (Part III)’. Following the new version being revealed, fans were hoping that it would be available officially and it seems like their wishes have come true.

‘Beautiful (Part III)’ is the continuation of the series that Wanna One began in 2017. This is the third installation as songs ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Beautiful (Part II)’ were released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

If Wanna One were to return to releasing more music and make a comeback in the K-pop world, it would not only be a commercial success as can be estimated from their previous releases but also make them the first project group to go back to releasing music after closing off their promotions. It is also not known if Taiwanese member Lai Kuanlin will be a part of this release as he was absent from their MAMA reunion.

Wanna One will release ‘Beautiful (Part III)’ on January 27, as a gift to their fans Wannables.

