Wanna One Reunion: 2021 MAMA SPOILER from boy group greeting fans in almost 3 years

The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards are making noise as promised! Raising the bar for excitement once again, the MAMA team has another surprise for fans awaiting the return of boy group Wanna One. The group has greeted their fans after over 2 years since their last concert in January 2019 in a special clip.

Starting with their signature group introduction, “All I wanna do. Wanna One. Hello, we’re Wanna One”, we are met with 10 beaming faces of the boy group members. They express how happy they are to see each other and how the performance practice came natural to everyone. The overall feeling of the group seemed to be cheerful and heart-fluttering as always.

Each member talked about how they wished the fans would like and support their special stage prepared for the 2021 MAMA and asked for their interest. Taking it one step forward, a performance spoiler was in store for the fans. Member Woojin grabbed centre stage and did the tell-tale step from Wanna One’s choreography. It has us convinced that the boys will include ‘Energetic’ as one of their songs.

With the absence of Taiwenese member Lai Kuanlin, the feeling of Wanna One stays a little incomplete however the never-ending bickering and pumped up voices of the other 10 members have us already looking forward to December 11, 6PM KST (2:30 PM IST) when the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards begin.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: MAMA 2021 announces performer lineup featuring TXT, Stray Kids, ITZY, aespa, NCT & more