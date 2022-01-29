Wanna One’s ‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’ tops iTunes Top Songs chart in THESE many regions

Wanna One’s first single in three years is making waves around the world! Released on January 27 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), Wanna One’s ‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’ topped iTunes Top Songs charts in multiple regions, and also ranked in the Top 10 in at least 20 different regions. The finale of Wanna One’s ‘Beautiful’ series, the song also debuted in the Worldwide iTunes Song chart at number 17.

First performed at the group’s reunion at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, ‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’ ranked number 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart right after its release in at least 14 different regions, including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The track also entered the Top 10 in multiple regions, including Italy, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, the song also ranked in the Top 100 of South Korean streaming site MelOn within the first hour of its release.

Dedicated to their fans, Wannables, the music video for ‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’ was released on the third anniversary of Wanna One’s final performance together at their concert in January 2019. The video contains footage from their iconic reunion performance in December 2021 at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, where they had performed the track along with their other songs, ‘Energetic’ and ‘Burn It Up’.

Wanna One was a project group that debuted in August 2017, with a total of 11 members: Kang Daniel, Park Jihoon, Lee Daehwi, Kim Jaehwan, Ong Seong Wu, Park Woojin, Lai Kuan Lin, Yoon Jisung, Hwang Minhyun, Bae Jinyoung and Ha Sungwoon.

