Wanna One’s former member Lai Kuan APOLOGIZES for lewd public behaviour; Says ‘I thought I couldn't be seen’

Wanna One’s former member Lai Kuan recently issued an apology for smoking and spitting in public, he also reacted to the recent dating rumours that have been making the rounds.

Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin recently denied his recent dating rumours and apologized once again for his smoking controversy. For the unversed, Lai Kuan Lin has been the subject of controversy after being spotted smoking and spitting on the street, and despite an apology, one of the idol's fansites moved forward to expose his alleged relationship.

On November 25, the former Wanna One star expressed via Soompi, "I'm sorry for causing hurt to everyone who loves me because of everything that happened. It was the wrong thing to do even if it was somewhere I thought I couldn't be seen."

As for his dating rumours, Lai Kuan Lin stated, "If I have any good news to tell you about my private life, you'll be the first to know. I'm at a stage where I need to focus on work. I'll reflect on everything that happened today." What are your thoughts on the rumours and controversy surrounding Lai Kuan Lin?

If you’re not familiar, Lai Kuan-lin, also romanized as Lai Guanlin and better known anonymously as Guanlin, is a Taiwanese rapper, singer and actor based in South Korea. He is known for finishing seventh in Produce 101 (season 2) and was a member of the South Korean boy band Wanna One. After Wanna One's disbandment on 31 December 2018, Cube Entertainment announced that Lai would focus on solo activities in China and that he would debut in a new boy group later in the year.

He was confirmed to be the guest on variety show Happy Camp. In January 2019, Lai was confirmed as the male lead in Chinese drama A Little Thing Called First Love. Lai, alongside Yu Seon-ho and Ha Neul, was chosen as new models for TBJ clothing brand. In June 2020, Lai was cast in youth drama Don’t Think About Interrupting My Studies as the main lead, Lin Xiao Ran.

