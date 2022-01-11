Wanna One’s upcoming release to feature all 11 members including Lai Kuan Lin

Wannables, rejoice! On January 10, it was confirmed that Wanna One would be making their much-awaited comeback. The boys will be releasing their track ‘Beautiful (Part III)’, on January 27, 2022, exactly three years after their last concert in front of their fans. In a January 11 update, we have news that fans had been waiting for with bated breath!

CJ E&M has confirmed with various media outlets that all 11 members of Wanna One will be participating in the track. 10 out of 11 members of the boy group reunited at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards to perform their songs ‘Energetic’, ‘Burn It Up’, ‘Spring Breeze’, and a new track, ‘Beautiful (Part III)’. However, member Lai Kuan Lin had not been able to participate in the performance, as he is currently promoting in China. A representative of CJ E&M revealed today that Lai Kuan Lin has recently finished recording his part of the song remotely in China, with the inclusion of which, the 11-member version of ‘Beautiful (Part III)’ has finally been completed!

Wanna One was a project group formed by CJ E&M through the second season of the reality survival competition, ‘Produce 101’. The group debuted with 11 members out of an initial 101 trainees in August 2017, and their contract ended in December 2018, though their last group activity was on January 27, 2019. Their activities had been brief but impactful, as the group gained recognition for their brand value and marketing power, ranking second on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2018.

Wanna One’s third instalment of their ‘Beautiful’ series releases on January 27, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).