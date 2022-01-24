Wanna One unveils a teaser poster for their upcoming awaited track ‘B-SIDE: Beautiful (Part.3)’

Wanna One released the first teaser image of the new digital single 'B-Side', which will be released on January 27th, through the official social media handles on January 24th. The released image draws attention as the number '22-1-27' representing the release date, the letter B, and the official logo of Wanna One are engraved with the motif of a cassette tape, a symbolic object of Wanna One.

This album is special with the meaning of 'B-SIDE', which means that Wanna One and Wannable's time, which was stopped on 'A-Side', is played again, indicating that they will always be together. The new song 'Beautiful (Part.3)' included in 'B-SIDE' is a new song released by Wanna One, who reunited after 3 years at '2021 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards)', and is the title of the 2017 prequel repackage album.

Following the song 'Beautiful' and the song 'Beautiful (Part.ll)' from the first full-length album in 2018, they sing about the beautiful and unchanging promise between Wanna One and Wannable. After the '2021 MAMA' stage, there were constant discussions about the release of the official soundtrack, and Wanna One decided to release the album to repay the love and support of the fans. In particular, Lai Kuanlin, who unfortunately could not attend '2021 MAMA', participated in the recording, and a meaningful song has been created with the 11 members.

Wanna One, who ended their official activities after the Gocheok Sky Dome concert on January 27, 2019, will release 'B-SIDE: Beautiful (Part.3)' on January 27th after 3 years.

