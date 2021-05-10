Want to be a Kpop star? Media giant CJENM to collaborate with HBO Max for Kpop audition show in South America

South Korean media company CJENM and streaming platform HBO Max are working on a new K-Pop idol audition TV series.

Have YOU always wanted to be a K-Pop star but were disheartened because you’re not Korean? Well now’s the chance for you to shine! As revealed on Thursday, May 6, South Korean media and entertainment giant CJENM is planning to launch an audition program in South America to create a K-pop-style boy group; in collaboration with HBO Max and Endemol Shine Boomdog. CJENM, with channels like tvN and Mnet under it, has created a number of megahit audition programs, including the Produce series and I Can See Your Voice. HBO Max is an over-the-top platform unit of U.S. media giant WarnerMedia. Endemol Shine Boomdog, a global content production firm, is the Spanish-language division of Endemol Shine North America. It produces shows such as Dancing With The Stars.

According to CJENM, this will mark the first audition program by a Korean company targeting the South American market. The company said it will apply its capacity and experience in making audition shows to the project, thus facilitating its speedy entry to the Latin American market.

The South American entertainment industry is considered a market with great growth potential. Most South American countries have a young crowd; their population having an average age of 31 years. The youth are the leading consumer group of pop music. Another reason for attraction to the market is that Spanish, spoken in most South American countries, is the second most widely spoken language in the world.

According to a 2019 global music report from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the South American music market experienced annual growth of 18.9 percent, which is a higher rate compared to 8.2 percent of the world average.

Currently in its development stages, the yet-to-be-named K-Pop talent competition will follow South American aspirants through the audition process to the selection of who will fly to South Korea. The contestants will undergo a training regime not unlike the K-Pop idol trainee system of South Korea. The selected final contestants will form a boy group.

The producers of the program would be Richard Jun, CJENM’s Harry HK Shin, Young Ju Ok and Jake Hong, as well as Endemol Shine Boomdog’s Alejandro Rincon and Alvaro Godoy.

