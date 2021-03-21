Want to know which Song Kang Dramaverse you'd fit in? Take this quiz to find out!

Always wondered what you'd do in place of the supporting characters in a particular Song Kang drama? Well, this is your chance to find out!

With his latest upcoming drama called Navillera, Song Kang's been fluttering many fans' hearts since a long time! He plays the role of a ballerina and the stills released by Netflix only displays the flawless body and the versatility of the actor that indefinitely has the audience swooning over him!

He shot to fame and recognition with the webtoon-adaptation of the action-horror drama titled Sweet Home. From an innocent looking guy to a warrior, he filmed it with such finesse that it was impossible to believe the same guy played the role of Sun Oh in Love Alarm. If you were ever wondering which of his drama-verse (drama universe) you would fit in, here’s a simple quiz to find it out!

Well, which dramaverse did you get? Share your answers with us in the comments below!

Credits :Song Kang Instagram

Share your comment ×