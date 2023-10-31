'Want to be like him': TXT's Soobin names BTS' RM as his role model in new interview

In a newly released group interview titled Team TXT, Tomorrow X Together sat down to talk about and share their thoughts on different aspects of their career.

The five-member group which includes Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai was questioned by BIGHIT MUSIC's staff based on the themes of dream, reality, pain, courage, youth, growth, and their fans called MOA. In the same interview, Soobin detailed why he considers the BTS leader RM as his role model.

Soobin feels he is "too young and immature" to be like RM

While the members were sharing their thoughts and feelings based on these themes, Soobin who is the leader of the K-pop group TXT spilled on a little secret about who is his role model.

When the members were on the growth segment of the interview, Soobin was asked about any area that he wanted to grow in but couldn't. He answered the question by saying, "I wanted to become a really cool and mature adult but I guess I'm too young for that yet. With some people, you can tell they're deep just by talking to them. When I'm talking to Namjoon (RM) from BTS I feel that way. I want to be someone like him as I grow up. He's like my role model, I want to be someone like him but I think I'm too young and immature to be like him yet. I guess I'll grow up in my own way as time passes."

He also shared that as a fellow group member, he felt the most mature at their VMA performance amid confusion when the dance and the formation set were changed. He along with other members could have been in a bad mood but instead, they were all calm and composed.

TXT's recent activities

TXT recently made their comeback with a new album titled The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. It was released on October 13 belonging to the K-pop genre. It has nine original tracks with one bonus track and Chasing That Feeling as the lead single.

Back For More with Brazilian singer Anitta was pre-released and performed on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for the first time. One of the tracks called Do It Like That was a collaborative single with the Jonas Brothers which came out in July. The latest album by the K-pop group has been topping the music charts across South Korea and Japan.

