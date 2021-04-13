Want to venture deep into the KPop world? Here are some classic girl groups you NEED to listen to, Pt 2

As BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, TWICE and other girl groups keep on climbing international charts, take a look at the groups before them who laid down these paths.

After including great names such as S.E.S, Girls’ Generation, Fin.K.L and Wonder Girls, we’re back with part two of iconic K-Pop girl groups! A bit of a background before we jump into the list - BLACKPINK and TWICE and ITZY have reached the stage they are at today because of their predecessors. All the fancy outfits, a different groove from the dreamy, soft concept, extravagant sets and themes might not have been possible if there weren’t some female groups that broke stereotypes years ago.

So while we go gaga over the current girl groups, let’s not forget the groups that came before them. After all, that’s where it all started. If you’re not interested in knowing the history, there’s another perk too - you’ll actually understand some inside jokes and can flex that you know certain songs that the K-Pop celebrities play, to your friends!

In our first list, we focused on four iconic girl groups starting from the first generation to the second generation. In part two, we’ll continue the list. Seat in, we have a great list for you!

2NE1 (2009 - 2016)

The four member group debuted under YG Entertainment can have two whole pages listed of just their achievements. Considered legendary, they’re the band that replaced the bubblegum, soft concept of girl groups to hip hop, EDM and reggae. If you ask about the first girl group which showcased the audience that girl groups are capable of releasing heavy music, 2NE1 stands tall on the list. Fierce music, bold and completely different fashion choices made them the girl group that was easily distinguishable amongst its peers. A tough competition to even the boy bands, 2NE1 stood tall and proud of their expressive styles and music. All of that attitude did not go in vain though. The famous rapper Will.i.am featured them in his album ‘willpower’ and they even went on to do solo US arena shows! They achieved that incredible feat at a time where K-Pop fans weren’t as active as they are now!

Brown Eyed Girls (2006 - present)

Here we are with another K-Pop girl group that broke stereotypes - a factor that everyone loves. Starring Jea, Ga In, Narsha and Miryo, they are known as the only girl group which didn’t go through any member changes for ten years. The quartet originally debuted as an R&B ballad group but soon forayed into different music styles, redefining girl groups on their way. Remember the famous hip move in Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’? It was inspired by this group’s super hit song ‘Abracadabra’ which was released in 2009. Through ‘Abracadabra’, the group rose to popularity. They’re known for their songs such as ‘L.O.V.E’, ‘Brave New World’, ‘Magic’ and ‘Sixth Sense’. Though not commercially always successful, they did push the boundaries of the stereotype of a K-Pop girl group.

Baby V.O.X (1997 - 2006)

There’s a reason we’re going back to the first generation - Baby V.O.X was a famous group in the 90s and 2000s. Commercially, they weren’t as successful as their peers S.E.S and Fin.K.L, but they were still prominent and are a group that is still memorable. They are even recognized as one of the front runners of the Hallyu wave, even though the lineup changed multiple times. They started from a baby doll or school girl-ish concept but changed the concept in their third album titled ‘Come Come Come Baby’ in 1999. This was the album that shot them to fame and portrayed them in a different light - dark outfits and unique hairstyles. Their breakthrough in Asia started when they rose to the top in Chinese music charts. They are still defined as one of the most prominent girl groups in K-Pop.

So there you are! A brief history of the most iconic and legendary girl groups in K-Pop that walked, so that our third and fourth generation incredible girls can run!

