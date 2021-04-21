Want to watch some unique KDramas? Give these 5 musical KDramas a try!

If High School Musical was your favourite Disney movie back in childhood, give your adult-self a similar new obsession - Musical KDramas!

South Korea has two of the greatest weapons when it comes to gaining international attraction - dramas and music. What happens when these two categories collide? We get shows that are a definite watch! Especially dramas that have never-leaving-your-mind OSTs and talented, versatile actors! Music has, as it is, been a key part of KDramas since quite long. From building tempo with a high-energy song or creating a romantic environment, songs have always been there to compliment the story.

Where music and drama have an unbreakable bond that make each other soar, there are also some KDramas that are musicals too! Not as perfect musicals as High School Musical or La La Land but these KDramas are based on the themes of music and aspirations of being an artist in the competitive world. But these dramas do have their fair share of singing, performing and many OSTs too!

So if you’ve been on the lookout to watch something completely different than the ones you already see everywhere, this guide will be your saviour!

The Liar and His Lover (2017)

This show marked Red Velvet Joy’s debut in the acting world! Based on a Japanese manga by the same name, it’s about a heartbreaking love story between a successful producer Kang Han Nyul (Lee Hyun Woo) and a talented singer, Yoon So Rim (Joy). Han Nyul is known for writing hit songs for a fictional idol band but chooses to hide his identity in front of So Rim. What will happen when So Rim enters the music industry and uncovers her loved one’s lies? As the whole story surrounds two people who love music, there are many instances that this show will make you dance. Joy has even sung multiple OSTs for this!

Dream High (2011)

This is one show that is like a proper musical. ‘Dream High’ revolves around six high school friends aspiring to become K-Pop idols. The cast for the show actually consists of real life, now-popular idols too! Well star-studded idol dramas aren’t that common anymore and that’s why Dream High remains special. Dream High has Bae Suzy, IU, 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon, Kim Soo Hyun and T-ara’s Ham Eun Jung. The show will take you on a trip down the memory lane, where you’ll see some of the many popular faces now at the start of their careers. A must watch for a Korean culture enthusiast!

Shut Up! Flower boy Band (2012)

The bromance in the drama is definitely one thing to look out for! A bit more serious than the other ones on the list, this drama has layers of tragedy, death, family and love. The story revolves around seven friends who form a popular high school ‘punk’ band. It stars Lee Min Ki, Sung Joon, Kim Myung Soo (L) and others. The story also talks about pursuing their dreams despite struggles and that there’s always a out of the difficulties. A rather uncommon story with punk rock high school band, this will make a good watch on any weekend.

The Musical (2011)

Considered South Korea’s first ever musical drama, The Musical includes a cast of Gu Hye Seon, Park ki Woong, Ki Eun Se, Choi Daniel and Ock Joo Hyun. The drama does have its ups and downs but the acting of the phenomenal cast makes up for it. The story follows the lives of artists in a musical theatre, from actors, songwriters and producers. There’s also a great villain character and vocal performances in the show! Definitely not one to miss out on.

Naeil’s Cantabile (2014)

Adapted from a Japanese manga called Nodame Cantabile, this KDrama stars Shim Eun Kyung, and Joo Won in the lead roles, with Park Bo Gum too. It’s about two piano majors’ love story and their own share of personal struggles. Yoo Jin (Joo Won) wants to become a conductor but his plane phobia makes him unable to go to Europe to learn how to become one. As coincidences would have it, he meets Nae Il (Shim Eun Kyung) , another student majoring in piano who falls in love with him. Can Yoo Jin become a conductor by overcoming his phobia? What happens to Nae Il? Watch it to know!

So there was our list of underrated music-themed dramas that you must definitely watch at least once!

Have you watched any of these? Do let us know what you think or drop some of your recommendations in the comments below!

Share your comment ×