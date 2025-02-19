Was BLACKPINK’s 2023 White House concert canceled due to Kim Keon Hee’s dislike of young women? Officials react

BLACKPINK’s 2023 White House performance with Lady Gaga was cancelled, and to date, the controversy remains unsolved. After two years, the same topic has resurfaced with a fresh new angle when a viral video circulating online claimed that South Korea's former First Lady, Kim Keon Hee, personally blocked the event because she disliked being around young women. However, officials have now stepped forward to deny such allegations, clarifying that the performance was cancelled due to financial issues.

The claims originated from remarks by the Democratic Party of Korea and former members of the National Intelligence Service—Park Ji Won and Park Sun Won—who alleged that Kim Keon Hee was behind the decision. As their comments gained attention in South Korean media, the controversy escalated, with many curious to know whether political or personal motives were involved. In response to the controversy, multiple officials from the presidential office dismissed these claims as false. According to a statement via JoongAng, a pro-Yoon lawmaker clarified that while BLACKPINK agreed to perform without a separate guarantee fee, the associated costs—such as staff, production expenses, and Lady Gaga’s participation were out of range for both the South Korean and U.S. governments to cover.

Despite these clarifications, debate continues online. Many fans remain skeptical, pointing to the timing and nature of the claims. Some believe the official explanation, attributing the cancellation to high costs and logistical challenges that made it too difficult for both governments to organize and fund successfully. While BLACKPINK’s White House performance never materialized—whether due to budget constraints or other factors—the missed opportunity remains a topic of discussion among fans and political analysts alike.

Speaking of BLACKPINK, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are set to reunite in May 2025. Their last full-group activity was the Born Pink World Tour in 2023. During the subsequent hiatus, each member pursued successful solo projects. Jennie has been focused on her upcoming album, while Rosé released her first full album Rosie. Lisa ventured into acting, securing a role in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, and is preparing for her solo album Alter Ego. Meanwhile, Jisoo starred in the Korean drama series Newtopia and released new solo music in album AMORTAGE.