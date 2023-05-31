Was BTS' J-Hope promoted to an assistant military training instructor post just like Jin? BIGHIT MUSIC reacts

BTS member J-Hope is currently serving in the military and fulfilling his mandatory service requirement as an able-bodied male citizen of the Republic of Korea. After enlisting on April 18, he took basic training for five weeks and successfully graduated with a completion ceremony after which he shared photos on his Instagram and Weverse accounts. Now another update from the military says that the star has been appointed as a training instructor much like fellow BTS member Jin.

J-Hope as an assistant training instructor

The position which is a promotion from a new military recruit was reportedly given to the BTS member following the completion of his 5 weeks of trainee period. Accordingly, J-Hope will now act as an assistant instructor in the 36th Infantry Division's recruit training center. The same was reportedly confirmed by military personnel on May 31 who said, “J-Hope will carry out his teaching assistant duties after passing the educational qualification certification evaluation for a certain period of time.”

BIGHIT MUSIC’s comment

Responding to reports of BTS’ J-Hope being promoted to the assistant teaching instructor level at his boot camp, the group’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC said, “Please understand that it is difficult to confirm [about J-Hope’s promotion in the military]."

On May 24, J-Hope completed the basic military training in the 23rd-5th class of the 36th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Wonju, Gangwon Province, post which he personally updated the fans with photos in his uniform and thanked them for their continued support. J-Hope is expected to be discharged on October 17, 2024, after serving as an active duty soldier for a period of 18 months. He is the second member of BTS to enlist following Jin who enlisted in December 2022 and has since been promoted to Private First Class. The oldest member too was initially a trainee and then an assistant teaching instructor, rising the ranks successfully.

It is expected that BTS member J-Hope and Jin’s episodes on SUGA’s drinking chat show ‘Suchwita’ will be released soon, probably recorded before their respective enlistments. Keen eyed fans noticed the icons on the 2023 BTS FESTA timeline hinting at the same.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS reveals 2023 FESTA schedule for 10th debut anniversary; Fans speculate Ddaeng release, Letter performance