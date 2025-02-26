Was BTS' Jin mistreated at Milan Fashion Week by paparazzi? 2 incidents make fans demand respect, know details

BTS' Jin made a grand first-day entrance at Milan Fashion Week 2025-2026 and mesmerized fans with his appearance. The Epiphany singer undoubtedly turned heads, wearing a black leather jacket and dark pants paired with a light-blue shirt and black tie. But one of his videos quickly went viral and sparked a flurry of online discussions. On X (previously Twitter) and Instagram, several clips of BTS' Jin surfaced, with fans pointing out that while posing for the paparazzi, the idol raised his left hand to wave. At that moment, a reporter asked BTS’ Jin to lower his hand. The unexpected request caught BTS’ Jin off guard, but he complied.

ARMYs and Jin's fans found the reporter’s comment rude and disrespectful toward the artist’s behaviour. One fan, fuming with anger, said, “Who the hell is asking him to put his hand down???? He can pose the way he wants to! Just shut up.” The behaviour captured in the video quickly sparked outrage among fans. One fan commented, “What’s the big deal about having your hand up like you’re waving to the ARMY? She needs to back off.” Another fan recalled a similar instance when a photographer told Jungkook to put his hand down and how V had gotten angry. Fans are now rallying around the idea that it’s the celebrity’s choice how they want to pose, and they should not be instructed by the paparazzi. Some even said, "Just cancel the reporter."

Another incident went viral, where a top view of Jin sitting while surrounded by several photographers, their flashes going off, caught fans’ attention. Fans shared how Jin politely asked the photographers to step back a little, as they were too close and needed space. The idol appeared confused when no photographer moved, but the woman attending Jin made sure to keep asking them to move until they complied. This incident has raised concerns about the general etiquette of at fashion events and how there's a crowd around celebrities, making it nearly impossible for them to speak or do anything in such a tight situation. One fan exclaims, “JFC. No wonder he was uncomfortable…” Another fan remarks, “As an introvert myself, I can’t imagine the uneasiness he’s feeling at that time.” A third comments, “They really be mobbing him though; like, give him that damn SPACE.”

Advertisement

The question remains: Was it simply a matter of etiquette, or did a language barrier cause the confusion?