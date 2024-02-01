Was BTS' logo copied? Paik Seung Ho's Birmingham City FC lands in trouble with K-pop group's fans

Recently, Birmingham City FC has faced allegations of copying the logo of the K-pop boy band BTS. The BTS logo, introduced in 2017, symbolizes the new identity of the musicians, interpreted as "Behind The Stage." The two solid black vertical elements represent the backstage, while the thin negative space between them suggests an element of mystery. The new Birmingham City FC has a strong resemblance causing anger among fans.

Birmingham City FC allegedly copies BTS’ logo

Professional football club Birmingham City FC recently announced the signing of South Korean midfielder Paik Seung Ho. Paik signed a two-year contract with the club, making history as the first South Korean player to join Birmingham City FC. The club has been actively sharing press releases and posting content on its official social media platforms to celebrate this new significant signing.

However, a recent post on the social media platform X has ignited confusion and frustration among K-pop fans, especially BTS followers. The source of the uproar? The football club utilized a logo in their coming soon announcement for Paik Seung Ho that closely resembled the beloved BTS emblem, incorporating the initials P S H. This unexpected resemblance has left fans bewildered and upset, raising questions about the club's creativity and intentions behind the design choice.

Many ARMYs (BTS' fandom) reacted to the post with confusion, asking questions like "What's this?" and expressing their bewilderment. While numerous individuals celebrated Paik Seung Ho's arrival at Birmingham FC, others quickly noticed the resemblance of the logo to that of BTS. While many congratulated Paik Seung Ho, others raised concerns about the football club's use of the iconic BTS logo, speculating that it might have been mistaken for a symbol representing all of Korea.

BTS’ recent activities

Despite BTS members' military enlistment, their decade-old track Danger has claimed the top spot on the World Digital Song Sales Chart. This follows earlier resurgences of BTS classics like Spring Day, which topped both the World Digital Song Sales and iTunes charts. Hits such as Outro: Tear and No More Dream further underscore the timeless appeal of their music.

In a significant milestone, BTS' RM and V graduated from military training on January 16, earning distinction as elite trainees at the Nonsan Training Center. Subsequently, on January 17, Jimin and Jungkook completed basic military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center. V then commenced Special Duty Team training, while Jimin and Jungkook reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division.

