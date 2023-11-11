Was BTS' V poking fun at Jimin's egg photo? Fans laugh at hilarious exchange

V and Jimin from BTS have built a reputation among fans for their playful and friendly exchanges. Recently, an exchange of pictures between the two on Instagram seems to have maintained this same light-hearted and jovial tone. Their ongoing banter often delights and engages fans, making their interactions a much-loved aspect within the BTS community. This recent exchange of an egg and a tangerine's image on social media seems to be yet another endearing moment between these beloved members.

BTS’ Jimin and V sharing an egg and a tangerine on Instagram amuses ARMYs

On November 10, BTS member Jimin took to Instagram to share a picture of an enigmatic picture of an egg. The abstractly posted not only garnered him over 4.5 million likes on the post but also intrigued and delighted fans as they enjoyed the vaguely posted image.

Not long after, V, Jimin's fellow BTS member and known for his unapologetically unpredictable and whimsical behavior, joined in on the fun. He, too, shared an abstract image, this time of a tangerine, adding to the mystique of their Instagram exchanges. The eccentric posts from both members sparked curiosity and amusement among fans, further cementing their reputation for playful and unconventional interactions.

This whimsical yet endearing exchange of pictures by the BTS members was thoroughly enjoyed by the ARMYs when they came up with an edit of the egg and tangerine shared in the image, dancing to the tunes of Jimin and V’s song Friends.

Check out the edit below:

Who knows we might hear a new episode from the duo soon, similar to the famous 'dumpling incident'.

Take a look at BTS’ latest activities

In June 2022, BTS made headlines by announcing their temporary solo pursuits as each member fulfilled mandatory military service. J-Hope led the way, releasing Jack In The Box and promptly enlisting. Jin followed, collaborating with Coldplay for The Astronaut before his enlistment in December. In 2023, SUGA took the spotlight with his album D-2 and a world tour, concluding with his enlistment in September. RM debuted Indigo, while Jimin and V unveiled their solo albums, Face and Layover, respectively. The youngest member, Jungkook, also released GOLDEN. Throughout their solo endeavors, all seven members have demonstrated unwavering love and support for each other.

