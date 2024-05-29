Was Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon's Lovely Runner wedding scene similar to Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin's real life ceremony? Fans express hope for couple

Lovely Runner featuring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon finished airing this week. The drama received its highest viewership ratings with the last episode which also featured a wedding scene. Some keen fans have found similarities between the scene and Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's actual wedding photos. Here is a look.

Lovely Runner's wedding scene starring Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon and Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin's wedding ceremony

On May 28, the last episode of Lovely Runner aired on tvN. Episode 16 also featured a scene in which Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's characters get married. Some fans pointed out that the scene resembled Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's real-life wedding ceremony.

Kim Hye Yoon's wedding gown had the same look as Son Ye Jin and both held white flowers. Additionally, Byeon Woo Seok's tuxedo was also white like Hyun Bin's. See the comparison below.

This also gave hope to many fans that Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok might also date as they shipped the on-screen couple. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin worked together on Crash Landing on You and their chemistry was highly praised by fans.

Soon, they announced that they had been dating and in 2022, the couple tied the knot. Fans were excited to see the resemblance in the wedding scene in Lovely Runner and Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's wedding ceremony.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is directed by Boo Sung Chul, Yoon Jong Ho, and Kim Tae Yeong. The script has been written by Lee Shi Eun. She also wrote for Teur Beauty, Top Star Yoo Baek, and more. Lovely Runner is based on the novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang.

The drama tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time.

