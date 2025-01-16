Was Cha Joo Young unaware of explicit bed scene in The Queen Who Crowns until day of filming? Production accused of declining edit request

The Queen Who Crowns has caused quite a stir for having many intimate scenes between lead stars Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook. It also received criticism for not being a 'family-friendly' series. Now, it is being reported that the actors particularly Cha Joo Young were unaware of the high level of explicity in the drama. She reportedly requested for edit but it was denied by the team.

On January 16, K-media outlet Munhwa Ilbo reported that the screenplay for The Queen Who Crowns lacked details about the high level of intimate scenes. The actors were unaware of them before the storyboard discussions and only came to know later.

However, the explicitness was allegedly increased further during the final cut. The production has been accused of allegedly using body doubles and CGI to manipulate the bed scenes. It has been reported that for the intimate scenes, Cha Joo Young and Lee Yi Dam were filmed wearing adequate clothing. It was only edited later with the doubles' bodies using computer graphics.

The K-media outlet further claimed that the actors' agencies requested for careful edition of the scenes before the broadcast. However, their requests were reportedly denied by the production team.

Meanwhile, director Kim Sang Ho, who is in charge of the drama, responded to the claims. He insisted that neither the production team nor he raised the explicitness, but it was the channel, which demanded the high level of intimate scenes.

The Queen Who Crowns is currently airing on tvN and its OTT platform TVING. Due to the extremely bold scenes, it has been labeled as an 'erotic drama' by many viewers. While the cable TV network edits out certain scenes to meet the 15+ rating, the OTT with the 19+ rating takes a bold approach.

The drama also faced criticism for not being family-friendly.

