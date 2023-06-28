Was EXO's variety show recording cancelled due to absence of one member? SM Entertainment clarifies

EXO is gearing up for the release of the group's seventh regular album called EXIST. Recently, rumors of one of the members refusing to appear for a show's recording began swirling on the internet. It said that one of the seven currently active members of the group did not wish to be a part of a recording, causing its cancellation. Since then, the group's agency SM Entertainment has shared a clarification.

EXO's appearance on Dingo’s Killing Voice

It was reported that according to an insider, EXO canceled filming the music show just one day before the scheduled date. Further reports highlighted the group's recent and supposedly ongoing legal battle with SM Entertainment being the reason behind the cancellation. Killing Voice is a music variety program that sees artists sing along to a medley of their songs. It was also said that while members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin had reached an agreement over their exclusive contracts, the rest of the members were yet to do the same. And it was one of the other members who decided to not appear for the filming.

SM Entertainment's clarification over EXO's cancellation of Killing Voice schedule

The label has shared its stand about the issue saying that the EXO members only canceled the filming because they would like to rework their performance. SM Entertainment added that they informed the other party about the same and have asked for a rescheduled date. Dingo also weighed in on the situation saying that as per their knowledge, the group's members wished to produce a better live performance by practicing more singing. They confirmed that having been asked about a different date and they are discussing the possibilities.

Recently, members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin of EXO filed to terminate their exclusive contracts with SM Entertainment over claims of unclear financial records and unusually long contract tenures. After a lot of public back and forth between the subunit members and their agency, they are said to have reached an agreement.

EXO is set to drop their 7th studio album EXIST on July 10. It will be preceded by the release of Hear Me Out on June 30.

