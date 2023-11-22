Was Hanni stopped from taking Korean lessons? NewJeans member clarifies putting an end to netizens’ rage

NewJeans’ Hanni recently conducted a livestream to interact with her fans. Little did she know that a statement she made on a lighter note could be misinterpreted so largely. During the broadcast, fans had complimented her language skills and jokingly asked the Vietnamese singer not to improve her Korean skills. Hanni replied to this comment, saying that she wanted to continue taking lessons, but her company said that she did not need it. She further stated that she left her classes two years back.

Fans criticized ADOR for prohibiting Hanni from learning Korean

As a result of this incident, fans were furious to know that ADOR, the company that manages the girl group NewJeans, prevented her from enhancing her language skills. Fans started wondering if the agency attempted to hinder the artist’s growth by doing so.

Some fans criticized the agency by commenting that even though NewJeans has an overseas schedule but their group’s base is in South Korean, therefore, the agency should let Hanni work on her language skills to avoid making small mistakes and communicate better.

Here are some of the fan comments regarding Hanni:

Hanni defends ADOR by stating that ‘it was just a light joke’ in new update

After the broadcast, the issue blew out of proportion and fans started fuming online, blaming ADOR for denying Korean lessons to Hanni. Within a day, Hanni came in support of her agency and shared a heartfelt message in Korean and English on a social media platform. She clarified that she intended to share a fun story with her fans, and it was just a misunderstanding.

Hinting at her statement, she further explained that it was a casual conversation between her and her manager which happened a year back. She had expressed her desire to learn Korean and her manager (who left the agency earlier) had jokingly replied on the spot.

Fans’ reaction post clarification:

