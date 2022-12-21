Was Hyun Bin dating Son Ye Jin during The Negotiation? The Point Men costar Hwang Jung Min asks

Actor Hyun Bin recently made his first appearance after becoming a father at a press conference and the internet is celebrating his return as well as his new look. Making his presence known for his upcoming film ‘The Point Men’, he participated in the upcoming film’s promotions alongside co-stars Kang Ki Yong and Hwang Jung Min, and Director Yim Soon Rye.

The now happily wed couple and parents to a baby boy born in November, actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin first gave a glimpse of their chemistry in the film ‘The Negotiation’. Post the movie, they were cast in the superhit K-drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ which set the tone for their relationship. The two began dating and just over a year of doing so announced their marriage plans. It is unknown when they exactly became a couple.

Hwang Jung Min’s million dollar question

After asking if the negotiator in ‘The Negotiation’, his wife and now-baby momma Son Ye Jin gave him any advice, the actor denied it. He elaborated that his role was that of a kidnapper while in ‘The Point Men’ he is a National Intelligent Service agent, making them two very different roles. However, Son Ye Jin had not advised him on this. Co-actor Hwang Jung Min was quick to pose another question as he asked if the two were dating during the shooting of the movie. Surprised by the fellow actor’s sudden question, Hyun Bin confirmed that the two were not dating then and joked about thinking of Hwang Jung Min to be a reporter instead. The whole interaction made the audience break into fits of laughter.

‘The Point Men’ is set to release on January 18, 2023, in South Korea.