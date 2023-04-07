Was IU paid 500 million KRW per episode for You Have Done Well with Park Bo Gum? Production responds

IU and Park Bo Gum have been roped in to lead the casting for the upcoming drama ‘You Have Done Well’ (literal translation). Recent reports show that the drama was picked up by Netflix for airing. Now, another update seems to be coming from reports claiming that lead actress IU was paid 500 million KRW (approximately 379,200 USD) per episode for her appearance in the drama. However, the production company and her agency, have both responded to the same.

IU’s pay for You Have Done Well

The songstress turned actress has been a fan favourite and rising the popularity ladder even further thanks to her top-class projects that have been going global. After initial reports of IU being paid 500 million KRW (approximately 379,200 USD), the drama’s production company Pan Entertainment clarified saying, “The report [about the payment] is not true and the exact amount cannot be disclosed.”

Moreover, IU’s own agency EDAM Entertainment shared their own statement about the rumours clarifying that their artist did not receive a 500 million KRW appearance fee. They called the reports baseless and misinformative, putting any claims to rest. Reports also say that the team found the large amount flustering to talk about. The talk about her alleged payment and IU becoming the highest paid Korean actress to date seems to be untrue however in the past similar reports claimed Song Hye Kyo received 500 million KRW per episode for ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ and Jun Ji Hyun getting a similar payment for ‘Jirisan’, taking the crown.

About You Have Done Well

The K-drama stars IU in the role of Ae Soon and Park Bo Gum is set to embody Gwan Shik, two people residing in Jeju in the 1950s. They are two opposites with Ae Soon being a daring and rebellious girl and Gwan Shik being a calm and trustworthy soul. The shoot is currently underway in Jeju Island. The show has been penned by writer Im Sang Choon of ‘Fight My Way’ and ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ and is being directed by Kim Won Seok, who previously helmed ‘Misaeng (Incomplete Life)’, ‘Signal’, and ‘My Mister’.



