Was Jung Woo Sung dissed by Moon Gabi's ex-boyfriend? Jimmy Paige takes aim at estranged relationship with his lyrics

Jung Woo Sung and Moon Gabi's out-of-wedlock controversy continues. According to the latest updates, the model's ex-boyfriend Jimmy Paige, a well-known artist in the K-hip-hop community, has taken a dig at the actor with his latest diss track.

On December 31, 2024, Park Sung Jin, better known by his stage name Jimmy Paige, released a new single titled Yellow Niki Lauda. The lyrics especially lines like "Spitting my baby on your face, full of anger/ I never show mercy/ You go and embrace refugees," created quite the buzz.

Many think that these lines were directed toward Jung Woo Sung, who is known for working with organizations to help refugees. He was the goodwill ambassador for UNHCR (The UN Refugee Agency) for nine years before stepping down in 2024 due to constant political attacks. On the YouTube audio of Yellow Niki Lauda, some of the comments read, "Embrace a Refugee reminds me of someone," "A man who can diss Jung Woo Sung," and "Jung Woo Sung diss song?"

Jimmy Paige and Moon Gabi were a well-known couple for their stylist Instagram posts. They were in a relationship from 2014 to 2017. Meanwhile, a recent controversy arose when the model posted a glimpse of her baby on Instagram, announcing the beginning of her motherhood. Although she refrained from mentioning the father's name, reports claimed that it was Jung Woo Sung. Soon after, through his agency, the actor admitted to having a baby with Moon Gabi. However, he refuted the claims of double dating her while having a long-time girlfriend.

Advertisement

In addition, the controversy escalated when a source revealed that Moon Gabi reportedly asked for marriage but the Scarlet Innocence actor didn't have the same intention. Jung Woo Sung faced massive backlash for 'avoiding responsibility'. However, on December 28, the model revealed the timeline of their relationship, shutting down the rumors. "I never asked him for marriage or anything else due to my pregnancy," she wrote.

Moon Gabi also dismissed Jung Woo Sung's double-dating claims, saying that he met the actor in 2022 and continued the relationship till 2023. After January 2024, they didn't keep in touch with each other.

ALSO READ: Krystal Jung and Shin Seung Ho in talks lead reinterpretation of 2009 film Wish; Jung Woo to join as cast and co-director