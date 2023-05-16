Was Kim Soo Hyun a part of the epic Lee Min Ho drama Boys Over Flowers? Here is everything we know

In a shocking turn of events, netizens have been left appalled after discovering the distressing treatment actor Kim Soo Hyun endured during the production of Lee Min Ho's hit drama series ‘Boys Over Flowers.’ The beloved actor, known for his exceptional talent and immense popularity, faced humiliation and was eventually replaced in the drama, leaving fans and industry insiders stunned. Let's delve into the details of this shocking revelation and the reactions it has elicited.

The humiliation of Kim Soo Hyun

A post titled “Surprising Incident: Kim Soo Hyun Replaced During Boys Over Flowers Reading" gained widespread attention on May 16. The post featured multiple photos capturing a reading session involving the drama's cast. To the surprise of fans, the photos revealed a young Kim Soo Hyun among the actors seated at the table. Unfortunately for the actor, he received a scolding from the director during the reading and was ultimately replaced by another actor. Translations for the captions accompanying the photos were also provided.

The unfair treatment and replacement

The details surrounding Kim Soo Hyun's experience shed light on the darker side of the entertainment industry. Despite his potential and dedication, the actor was unjustly marginalized, which not only affected his career but also his confidence. The decision to replace him in ‘Boys Over Flowers’ further added to the shock and disappointment felt by fans who were eagerly anticipating his portrayal in the series.

Support from netizens

Upon learning about Kim Soo Hyun's mistreatment, netizens expressed their disbelief. Social media platforms became flooded with messages of support for the actor, condemning the unjust treatment he faced. Fans rallied together, emphasising their admiration for his talent and expressing their disappointment towards the producers and casting directors involved in the decision.

Some fans connected, “The director's lack of discernment is evident. Why would they humiliate him like this? Even if they intended to replace him, it should have been done with respect. Why are they criticizing the actor?", “If I were in his shoes, I would have been deeply traumatized. I'm mentally weak", “Even though he participated in the script reading with other actors, it must have been such a scarring experience for him. They seem to be cruel towards rookie and lesser-known actors;" and "It's heartbreaking. I feel so sorry for him."

