Was Lee Sang Yeob's marriage predicted way before it was announced? Clips from Sixth Sense resurface

Actor Lee Sang Yeob was reportedly planning to get married in March next year. The rumors spread like wildfire and the actor's agency soon responded. They confirmed his marriage plans with a non-celebrity fiancée in an official statement. Fans of the My Lovely Boxer actor went back to his old videos and found out that Lee Sang Yeob's marriage was predicted way before the news was confirmed.

Was Lee Sang Yeob's marriage predicted way before it was announced?

While Lee Sang Yeob's marriage news was confirmed only recently, an old video from a variety show resurfaced where his marriage was predicted way before the announcement. Lee Sang Yeob appeared as a regular cast member of the South Korean variety show called Sixth Sense which began airing in 2020. A clip from episode 4 of season 2 is all over the internet where the prediction of Lee Sang Yeob's marriage was made. During the episode aired on July 6, 2021, it was clearly said that he could get married by the year 2024 and only recently it was reported that he is planning to tie the knot with his fiancée in March of next year. Fans said that this could be fate as to how accurate the prediction was. Fans are celebrating and congratulating the While You Were Sleeping actor on this special news. Although the dates and exact information have not been disclosed by UB Management, it is true he will be getting married in March next year.

Lee Sang Yeob in My Lovely Boxer

The Eve actor is currently taking the lead in an ongoing K-drama called My Lovely Boxer. The drama is about a cold-hearted sports agent Kim Tae Young who cares only about money by putting sportspersons' careers at risk. He makes them sign a cruel contract and makes them retire at a very early stage of their career. His life turns upside down when he gets entangled with a boxing prodigy Lee Kwon Sook played by former IOI member Kim Hye So. who disappeared from the sports scene 3 years ago. My Lovely Boxer began airing on August 21 and has currently aired

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Lovely Boxer star Lee Sang Yeob to tie the knot with long-term non-celebrity girlfriend