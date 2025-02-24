Was Park Sung Hoon left out of The Glory cast photos because of Squid Game parody controversy? Know details here

The February 19 episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block brought excitement among K-drama fans as actress Cha Joo Young made a guest appearance, sharing her experiences working on Netflix’s globally successful drama The Glory. While the conversation was filled with interesting incidents and behind-the-scenes stories, one particular detail stood out to viewers: actor Park Sung Hoon, who played the antagonist Jeon Jae Joon, was completely missing from the cast highlights shown on the show.

During the show, Cha Joo Young stated that she had been confident about the drama’s potential from the very beginning. She credited the compelling script and the dedication of the entire cast as key factors that contributed to its impact. She also recalled a conversation with the director, where he explained that he had carefully selected actors who displayed a deep sense of sincerity and passion for their roles. However, as clips and images of the drama’s key cast members were shown on screen, Park Sung Hoon was notably absent; an omission that did not go unnoticed by viewers.

For a show known for carefully highlighting its guests’ past projects, the exclusion of Park Sung Hoon raised eyebrows. The segment celebrated The Glory’s success by featuring scenes of the drama and its cast, yet there was no mention of Park’s contributions. Given that he played a crucial role in the series as one of the main antagonists, many fans wondered if it’s because of his recent controversy that his presence was entirely erased from the montage.

Advertisement

The timing of this incident comes amid recent controversies surrounding the actor. Park Sung Hoon faced public backlash after posting a NSFW parody of Squid Game on his personal Instagram, which netizens found inappropriate. The controversy quickly escalated, leading to major criticism, with some even questioning his professionalism. Despite issuing a formal apology, the situation negatively impacted his career, resulting in his withdrawal from the upcoming drama The Tyrant’s Chef.

Park Sung Hoon was once considered a rising star in the K-Drama industry, with a career on an upward trajectory. In addition to The Glory, he had secured roles in major projects like Queen of Tears and Squid Game 2. His previous appearance on You Quiz on the Block in May 2024 was a celebration of his growing success, where he spoke about his journey in the industry and his excitement for future roles.

However, the contrast between that appearance and his absence from the recent episode has led fans to wonder whether the omission was intentional. Many believe this might be an indication of how the industry is responding to his recent controversies, subtly distancing itself from the actor.

Advertisement