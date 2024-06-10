Was SEVENTEEN’s Joshua ‘on phone’ during fan call? Alleged confusion and slander attempt revealed

Joshua, the member of the charismatic boy group SEVENTEEN, recently became a hot topic online when an unknown fan alleged that the idol was ‘on phone’ during a fan sign call.

However, when this came online, other fans got to work to find out the truth and, as a result, after finding the full video, alleged it was a slander attempt.

Joshua of SEVENTEEN was ‘on phone’ during a fan sign call; the truth makes fans enraged

Joshua of SEVENTEEN hosted fan calls as part of the 17 IS RIGHT HERE promotion activities like other members. However, everything took an ugly turn when a fan went online and posted the fan call with Joshua and claimed that he was ‘on phone’ while they were conversing.

While posting this video, this fan brought attention to the high costs of participating in such fan calls, including buying many albums. They alleged that they were talking about themself when that happened while asking whether they paid so much money to see them play on a phone.

But the alleged confusion and truth behind this video of Joshua ‘on phone’ was soon unearthed by another fan. It was noted by fans that a video shared on X (previously Twitter) where the fan said they had asked Joshua to sing Hug, but as he could not remember the lyrics, he said sorry and looked up at his phone.

Soon, fans found out that the earlier alleged video of Joshua being ‘on phone’ and the new fan call video were the same. Consequently, fans alleged that it was a deliberate slander attempt towards Joshua. The whole incident led fans to be enraged over it, and they called out SEVENTEEN’s agency, PLEDIS, to protect their artists better and prevent such ‘fans’ from entering fan sign events.

Know more about Joshua

Joshua is a member of the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN under the Vocal unit. He is noted for his mesmerizing vocals and visuals. During a fan sign, Joshua hinted at plans to drop an English solo song a while ago.

Meanwhile, he has dropped some beautiful covers of songs like double take by Dhruv, 7PM by BSS, and Kids Are Born Stars by Lauv.

