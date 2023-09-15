Was Stray Kids' reaction to Best K-pop award at MTV VMAs caused by technical error? Find backstory here

Stray Kids members gave a splendid performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs and grabbed the Best K-pop award as well. When the big announcement happened the Stray Kids' reaction to their win was astonishing. Let's find out what made them react this way, read below to learn more about the back story.

Stray Kids' reaction to Best K-pop award at VMAs

The 2023 MTV VMAs took place in New Jersey, United States on September 13 (IST). Among many other renowned artists like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Shakira, Stray Kids was one of the two K-pop boy groups to be present at the show. Stray Kids gave an exemplary performance of their song 5-STAR getting a notable reaction from pop queen Taylor Swift in the audience. The group received their first-ever VMA at the show in the Best K-pop category, what made this moment more special was their reaction to the announcement. The members were confused as many assumed it was because it was an unbelievably big achievement, where the leader Bang Chan is seen pointing at himself asking for confirmation. However, the backstory revealed that it was due to a technical error. When the results were announced, the audio at the venue got cut out which had them in confusion. Even though it was audible during the television broadcast the case was quite different from the live scenario.

Stray Kids' recent activities

Stray Kids member Han held a live video session to mark his birthday on September 14. The singer was requested by fans to do the Cake challenge by ITZY and he did give it a try but ended up feeling sorry for not doing it properly. Han took to social media to express his gratitude for all the love he received from fans. While Felix celebrated his birthday on a live broadcast session on September 15, revealing that he had spent some time with his mother. He also revealed that the last time he celebrated his birthday with his younger sister was around 7 years ago. Felix shared his experience at the MTV VMAs which is currently going viral on the internet.

