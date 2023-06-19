Was &TEAM's FIREWORK choreography plagiarized from SEVENTEEN? Fans demand explanation

HYBE LABELS JAPAN's group &TEAM's FIREWORK choreography is very similar to that of SEVENTEEN's choreography from different songs. SEVENTEEN is known for their self-choreographed songs and fans are demanding an explanation from the choreographers of the performance.

&TEAM's FIREWORK choreography allegedly copied from SEVENTEEN

Choreographers for &TEAM are being accused of copying formations and dance moves from multiple songs of the group SEVENTEEN. &TEAM is promoting their second mini-album First Howling: WE and the title song FIREWORK in South Korea. The Japanese group is the first group under HYBE LABELS JAPAN which is a sister group to SEVENTEEN's PLEDIS Entertainment. A fan pointed out the similarities between the dance composition of the two groups and it went viral. Other netizens quickly noticed the same and started demanding an explanation. Since the groups are from the same label, fans are even more furious as they ask for the credits to be given to SEVENTEEN. Dance choreographer Lee Ga Hun has been credited as the main choreographer for the dance of FIREWORK. So far no statements have been provided by &TEAM's agency and fans are specifically asking for clarification from the dance director since he has worked with other artists from the same label before. Fans began trending #givecredit_toSEVENTEEN on Twitter to bring this issue to the notice of HYBE LABELS.

About &TEAM

&TEAM is the first global group formed by HYBE LABELS JAPAN through the survival show called &AUDITION-The Howling. The trainees competed against each other to join K, Nicholas, EJ and Taki who had previously participated in Mnet's survival show I-Land which formed the septet ENHYPEN. It was decided that if none of the trainees reach a certain achieving target then the plan of debuting the first four will dissolve and no one will debut. However, Members Yuma, Harua, Jo, Fuma and Maki won the fierce competition to become the 9-member group. &TEAM debuted with the song ‘Under the skin’ on November 21, 2023 and released their first EP First Howling: Me on December 6, 2022. This rookie J-pop group is known for their incredible performing skills and have released their EP First Howling: We on June 13, 2023, which they are currently promoting in South Korea.

